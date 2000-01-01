Poly Culture Group Corporation Ltd Class H (SEHK:3636)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3636

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3636

  • Market CapHKD1.296bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3636
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001S81

Company Profile

Poly Culture Group Corporation Ltd is a Chinese company engaged in art business and auction, performance and theatre management and cinema investment and management. It also provides buy and sell of cultural products and management of theatre.

Latest 3636 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .