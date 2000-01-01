Polyard Petroleum International Group Ltd (SEHK:8011)

APAC company
Market Info - 8011

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8011

  • Market CapHKD367.190m
  • SymbolSEHK:8011
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7159B1775

Company Profile

Polyard Petroleum International Group Ltd is engaged in exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

Latest 8011 news

