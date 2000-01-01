Polyfair Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8532)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8532
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8532
- Market CapHKD75.200m
- SymbolSEHK:8532
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG715921022
Company Profile
Polyfair Holdings Ltd is a subcontractor. It operates in business divisions including design services, project management services, and post-project completion services.