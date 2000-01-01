Polygiene AB (OMX:POLYG)
Polygiene AB is a provider of odor control and stay fresh solutions. Its sales and markets its products in various segments including Sport & Outdoor, Lifestyle, Home Design, and Footwear. It generates the majority of the revenue from Sport & Outdoor segment which includes sportswear, protective gear, outdoor, hunting, and fishing. The company generates revenue through sales of chemicals and royalties.Polygiene AB is a Sweden based company. It is a provider of odor control and stay fresh solutions. Its sales and markets its products in various segments including Sport & Outdoor, Lifestyle & Workwear, Home Textiles, and Footwear.