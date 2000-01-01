PolyMet Mining Corp (TSE:POM)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - POM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - POM

  • Market CapCAD338.880m
  • SymbolTSE:POM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7319161021

Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The company's primary mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is a polymetallic project in northeastern Minnesota, USA. The company ultimately plans to produce metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold.PolyMet Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The company's primary mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is a polymetallic asset in northeastern Minnesota, USA.

