Polymetal International (LSE:POLY)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - POLY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - POLY

  • Market Cap£5.525bn
  • SymbolLSE:POLY
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B6T5S470

Company Profile

Polymetal International PLC is engaged in metals mining company and owns gold & silver mines. The company carries out operations in the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan.

Latest POLY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

POLY Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .