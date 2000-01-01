Company Profile

PolyOne Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on the product type. The distribution segment, which generates the majority of revenues, sells plastic resins to molders and extruders that produce custom plastic parts. The color, additives, and inks segment sell concentrated color and ink blends used to color plastic used for food packaging and personal-care products. The specialty engineered materials and designed structures and solutions segments sell a variety of plastic packaging products. The performance products and solutions segment sell vinyl products used in wire, cable, and building and construction. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.PolyOne Corp is a chemical manufacturer that provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution.