Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd was incorporated under the laws of Israel and commenced its operations on February 28, 2008. The Company is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development of products based on PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation MatriX), the Company's proprietary drug delivery technology. PLEX is capable of encapsulating many types of drugs to enable targeted, localized drug delivery into the body over extended periods of time with pre-determined release rates thus optimizing drug treatment regimens. BonyPid, BonyPid-1000, BonyPid-500, PLEX, and D-PLEX are trademarks of the Company. The Company is subject to extensive regulation by the FDA, under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, as well as by other federal, state, and local regulatory agencies.