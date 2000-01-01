Company Profile

Polytec Asset Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the company are property investment and development, oil exploration and production, and manufacturing of ice and provision of cold storage services. The company derives income from a distribution from interests in property development, a sale of crude oil, a sale of goods, and service income. It operates in People's Republic of China and Kazakhstan. The maximum revenue is derived from People's Republic of China.