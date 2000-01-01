Polyus PJSC ADR (LSE:PLZL)

Market Info - PLZL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PLZL

  • Market Cap$14.709bn
  • SymbolLSE:PLZL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINUS73181M1172

Company Profile

Polyus PJSC is engaged in extraction, refining and sale of gold. It is also engaged in the research, exploration and development works, the development works being mainly at the Natalka licence area located in the Magadan region of Russia.

