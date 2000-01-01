Pond Technologies Holdings Inc (TSX:POND)
- Market CapCAD12.240m
- SymbolTSX:POND
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA73238C1041
Pond Technologies Holdings Inc has developed a growth platform which converts carbon dioxide into algal bio-products. These products include fish and animal feeds, fertilizers, & high value algae superfoods for the nutraceutical marketplace.