Company Profile

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells more than 63,000 national-brand and private-label products to more than 34,000 customers. The products include nondiscretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.Pool Corp is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also distributes irrigation and landscape products in the United States.