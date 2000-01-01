Pool Safe Inc (TSX:POOL)
- Market CapCAD3.590m
- SymbolTSX:POOL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- ISINCA73278C1059
Pool Safe Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in manufacturing a product named Poolsafe. It functions as a multipurpose safe, beverage holder, and solar-powered charger for USB compatible devices including phones, cameras and tablets.