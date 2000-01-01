Poolbeg Pharma Ordinary Shares (LSE:POLB)

UK company
Market Info - POLB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - POLB

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:POLB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKPG7Z60

Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma PLC is a clinical-stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a novel capital-light clinical model which enables us to develop multiple products faster and more cost-effectively than the traditional biotech model. The company aspires to become a one-stop shop for Big Pharma seeking mid-stage products to license or acquire.

