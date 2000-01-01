Company Profile

Poolia AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the recruitment sector. The services offered by the group includes provides temporary staffing and permanent placement in the business areas of Finance Accounting, IT, Office support, HR, Sales and marketing, life science and engineering, legal and executive search. Geographically, the services offered by the firm are in the region of Sweden, Germany and Finland.