Pop Mart International Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9992)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 9992
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 9992
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:9992
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINKYG7170M1033
Company Profile
Pop Mart International Group Ltd is principally engaged in the product design and development and sale of pop toys in China.