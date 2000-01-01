Company Profile

Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, the largest bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. Popular recently restructured PFH and moved much of its activities into BPNA.Popular Inc is a publicly owned bank holding company, which offers retail and commercial banking services through its banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico. The Bank also offers insurance and reinsurance services.