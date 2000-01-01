Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BPOP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BPOP
- Market Cap$5.711bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BPOP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINPR7331747001
Company Profile
Popular Inc is a publicly owned bank holding company, which offers retail and commercial banking services through its banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico. The Bank also offers insurance and reinsurance services.