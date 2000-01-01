PORR AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:ABS2)

European company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - ABS2

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABS2

  • Market Cap€418.160m
  • SymbolXETRA:ABS2
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINAT0000609607

Company Profile

PORR AG is an Austria-based construction company. Its reportable segment includes Austria, Switzerland, The Czech republic; Germany; International and Business; Environmental Engineering, Healthcare & Services. Environmental Engineering, Healthcare & Services segment generates most of the revenue.PORR AG is an Austria-based engineering and construction company. It is a building contractor operating in five categories. The company builds offices, apartments, constructs rail infrastructure, power plant, and airport mostly in Europe.

