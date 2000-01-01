PORR AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:ABS2)
European company
- Market Cap€418.160m
- SymbolXETRA:ABS2
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAT0000609607
PORR AG is an Austria-based construction company. Its reportable segment includes Austria, Switzerland, The Czech republic; Germany; International and Business; Environmental Engineering, Healthcare & Services. Environmental Engineering, Healthcare & Services segment generates most of the revenue.PORR AG is an Austria-based engineering and construction company. It is a building contractor operating in five categories. The company builds offices, apartments, constructs rail infrastructure, power plant, and airport mostly in Europe.