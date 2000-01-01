Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:PRTG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRTG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRTG

  • Market Cap$428.960m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRTG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG7185A1286

Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc is engaged in researching and developing pharmaceutical and biotech products through to clinical proof of concept with an initial focus on unmet clinical needs. Its pipeline products include IMM-60; IMM-65; INT230-6; INTXX and others.Portage Biotech Inc is engaged in researching and developing pharmaceutical and biotech products through to clinical proof of concept with an initial focus on unmet clinical needs.

Latest PRTG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .