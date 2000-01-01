Portico International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:589)

APAC company
Market Info - 589

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 589

  • Market CapHKD2.262bn
  • SymbolSEHK:589
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7183G1015

Company Profile

Portico International Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in manufacturing and sales of garments. Its main businesses include wholesale and retail distribution of ladies' and men's fashion apparel and accessories.

Visit our news hub for other news .