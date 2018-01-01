Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Portillos Inc Class A (NASDAQ:PTLO) Share Price

PTLO

Portillos Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Restaurants

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Portillos Inc serves the Chicago street food industry through high-energy and multichannel restaurants. It owns and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States, along with two food production commissaries in Illinois. Its menu includes hot dogs, beef and sausage sandwiches, sandwiches and ribs, salads, burgers, chicken, Barnelli's pasta, sides and soup, and desserts and shakes.

NASDAQ:PTLO

US73642K1060

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest PTLO News