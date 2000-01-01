Company Profile

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to 900,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility. It is engaged in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon.