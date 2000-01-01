Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PTLA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PTLA
- Market Cap$1.910bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PTLA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS7370101088
Company Profile
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector. It develops & commercializes novel therapeutics to combat thrombosis, hematologic disorders & inflammation.