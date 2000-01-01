Company Profile

Porvair PLC is an environmental treatment control company. It develops filtration solutions to be used by various types of industries. The company caters to its clients through three divisions, Aerospace and Industrial, Laboratory and Metal Melt Quality. Aerospace and Industrial Division is a key revenue generator, designs and manufactures specialist filtration equipment for application in aerospace, energy, bioscience, water and industrial applications. Laboratory Division designs and manufactures instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories. Metal Melt Quality Division designs and manufactures porous ceramic filters for the filtration of molten metals. The company generates most of its revenue from sales in the United States.Porvair PLC is a pollution treatment control company. It is involved in the filteration of metals such as aluminum and super alloys. It is also used in the aviation, energy and industrial markets.