Company Profile

POSCO is the largest steel producer in South Korea and one of the top steel producers globally. It mainly produces flat steel and stainless steel from its two integrated steel facilities. It is exposed to the auto, shipbuilding, home appliance, engineering, and machinery industries. Posco controls around 40% of South Korean domestic market share and exports around 45%-50% of its steel products overseas, mainly to Asian countries. Through diversification, around 15%-20% of its revenue comes from nonsteel and trading-related businesses.POSCO is the producer of steel in Korea. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of steel rolled products and plates in the domestic and overseas markets.