North American company
Company Info - PSTX

  • Market Cap$887.470m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PSTX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS73730P1084

Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical need. It has built a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR-T, product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

