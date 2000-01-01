Company Profile

Poseidon Nickel Ltd is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of nickel and other minerals in the Goldfields region of Western Australia. The company's projects include the Lake Johnston Project, Mt Windarra Project, and Black Swan Project.