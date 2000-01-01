Poshmark Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:POSH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - POSH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - POSH
- Market Cap$6.086bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:POSH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorInternet Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS73739W1045
Company Profile
Poshmark Inc operates an eCommerce platform. The firm sells various items such as jackets, shoes, bags, shirts, accessories, sweaters, pants, shorts, bedding, party supplies, phone cases, sunglasses, kitchen items, and various other articles among others.