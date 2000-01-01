Poste Italiane SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:PST)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PST
- Market Cap€11.994bn
- SymbolMTA:PST
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINIT0003796171
Company Profile
Poste Italiane SpA is an Italian diversified financial-services company. The company's reportable segments are mail, parcels, and distribution; payments, mobile and digital; financial services; and insurance services. The mail, parcels, and distribution segment includes letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately. This segment generates the most revenue for Poste Italiane SpA. Geographically, the company has a presence in Italy, but also elsewhere in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.Poste Italiane SpA is a financial services company that provides universal postal service in Italy and integrated communication, logistics, financial and insurance products and services throughout the country through its national network of post offices.