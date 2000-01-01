Company Profile

Poste Italiane SpA is an Italian diversified financial-services company. The company's reportable segments are mail, parcels, and distribution; payments, mobile and digital; financial services; and insurance services. The mail, parcels, and distribution segment includes letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately. This segment generates the most revenue for Poste Italiane SpA. Geographically, the company has a presence in Italy, but also elsewhere in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.Poste Italiane SpA is a financial services company that provides universal postal service in Italy and integrated communication, logistics, financial and insurance products and services throughout the country through its national network of post offices.