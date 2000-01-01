Poste Italiane SpA (MTA:PST)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PST

  • Market Cap€13.223bn
  • SymbolMTA:PST
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0003796171

Company Profile

Poste Italiane SpA is a financial services company that provides universal postal service in Italy and integrated communication, logistics, financial and insurance products and services throughout the country through its national network of post offices.

Latest PST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .