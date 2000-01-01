Postmedia Network Canada Corp (TSE:PNC.B)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PNC.B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PNC.B

  • Market CapCAD169.660m
  • SymbolTSE:PNC.B
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINCA73752W5028

Company Profile

Postmedia Network Canada Corp is a holding company. Its business consists of news & information gathering & dissemination operations, with products offered through print, web, tablet and smartphone platforms and digital media and media monitoring service.

Latest PNC.B news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .