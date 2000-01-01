Company Profile

PostNL NV is based in the Netherlands, TNT is a integrated express shipping provider. Its express division generates roughly 70% of total revenue, while 40% comes from the company''s legacy mail business, which serves the Dutch postal market. Key strategic initiatives revolve around stabilizing mail segment profitability and capitalizing on positive express package and freight delivery trends in emerging markets.PostNL NV operates in the logistics industry in Netherlands. It offers services involving collecting, sorting, transporting and delivering letter and parcels.