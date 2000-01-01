Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic is a REIT that owns and manages forestland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, and Mississippi. Potlach operates in three segments. The timberlands segment covers the planting and harvesting of trees, as well as the construction and maintenance of roads. The wood products segment manufactures and distributes lumber, plywood, and other wood products. The real estate segment covers the sales generated from company-owned timberlands, as well as the commercial and residential properties. The timberlands and the wood product segments combined drive the majority of the company's revenue.PotlatchDeltic Corp, formerly Potlatch Corp, is a real estate investment trust. It operates a real estate sales business and five wood products manufacturing facilities that produce lumber and plywood.