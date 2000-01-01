Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:3813)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3813
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3813
- Market CapHKD13.927bn
- SymbolSEHK:3813
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorFootwear And Accessories
- Currency
- ISINBMG7208D1092
Company Profile
Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd sells sports apparel and footwear in China. The company partners with international athletic brands to manufacture and distribute their brands under license.