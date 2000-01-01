Poulaillon SA (EURONEXT:ALPOU)

  • Market Cap€24.790m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALPOU
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013015583

Poulaillon SA manufactures bakery products. The Company offers appetizers, breads, sandwiches, pastries, snacks, chocolates, and confectionery items. It also provides catering services.

