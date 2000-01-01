Poulaillon SA (EURONEXT:ALPOU)
- Market Cap€24.790m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALPOU
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINFR0013015583
Company Profile
Poulaillon SA manufactures bakery products. The Company offers appetizers, breads, sandwiches, pastries, snacks, chocolates, and confectionery items. It also provides catering services.