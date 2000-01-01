Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings is an infrastructure investment holding company with a focus on regulated utility assets. The firm owns a portfolio of regulated electricity and gas assets and similarly stable utilities in Hong Kong, the U.K., Australia, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand. Profit from its regulated assets make up around 80% of total income, with contribution from its U.K. and Australian assets totaling more than 60% of group profit. The firm is part of CK Hutchison Holdings, a Hong Kong-based multinational conglomerate, and is currently 34% owned by CK Infrastructure Holdings.Power Assets Holdings Ltd is an infrastructure investment holding company. The firm operates regulated utility assets and owns a portfolio of regulated electricity and gas assets across the world.