Company Profile

Incorporated in 1925, Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Lifeco (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada's largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). In December 2019, Power Corp. announced it would buy out the remaining shares of Power Financial. This transaction was completed in February 2020.Power Corporation of Canada is a holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors. It operates through its subsidiaries and has a business presence worldwide.