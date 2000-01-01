Company Profile

Power Integrations Inc is a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in mobile phones, computers, entertainment and networking equipment, appliances, industrial controls, and light-emitting diodes. The firm's portfolio of products includes power-conversion products, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, and switches. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China and Hong Kong, and the rest comes from Taiwan, Korea, Europe, Japan, the United States, and other countries across the world.Power Integrations Inc designs, develops and markets analog, mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in power conversion. The company's product is used in converting electricity.