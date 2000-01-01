Company Profile

PowerCell Sweden AB is a Sweden-based company active in the field of clean energy. It develops, manufactures and produces environment-friendly electrical power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. The company has developed a system of fuel cell platforms that are powered by pure hydrogen gas, produced on an environment-friendly basis, where only electricity, heat and water are emitted. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Germany and also has a presence in China, Sweden, Taiwan, the US, and other countries. The company's product offering comprises the fuel cell stacks which are designed to work on reformate gas as well as pure hydrogen. It serves transportation, marine, stationary, and other markets.