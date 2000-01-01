Powerchip Technology Corp GDR (LSE:POSD)

UK company
Market Info - POSD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - POSD

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:POSD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Memory
  • Currency
  • ISINUS73931M7149

Company Profile

Powerchip Technology Corp manufactures memory products and also provides foundry services. It provides DDR III, DDR II, DDR, & SDRAM for computers, & notebook computers. It also offers foundry services such as memory & CMOS image sensor foundry services.

