Company Profile

PowerFleet Inc together with its subsidiaries develops, markets and sells the wireless machine to machine solutions for managing and securing enterprise assets. These assets include industrial vehicles such as forklifts and airport ground support equipment, rental vehicles and transportation.assets such as trailers, railcars, and containers. The firm's systems utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-fi, satellite communications and sensor technology to manage their assets.I.D. Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions for managing and securing high-value enterprise assets.