Powerhouse Ventures Ltd (ASX:PVL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PVL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PVL
- Market CapAUD2.810m
- SymbolASX:PVL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINNZPVLE0001S6
Company Profile
Powerhouse Ventures Ltd is a venture capital company engaged in identifying & investing in scientific & technical innovation developed at New Zealand's universities and government-owned research institutes.