Powerhouse Ventures Ltd (ASX:PVL)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PVL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PVL

  • Market CapAUD2.810m
  • SymbolASX:PVL
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINNZPVLE0001S6

Company Profile

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd is a venture capital company engaged in identifying & investing in scientific & technical innovation developed at New Zealand's universities and government-owned research institutes.

Latest PVL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .