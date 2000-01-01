Powermatic Data Systems Ltd (SGX:BCY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCY
- Market CapSGD94.020m
- SymbolSGX:BCY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINSG1BF0000003
Company Profile
Powermatic Data Systems Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in manufacturing, sale, marketing and distribution of wireless components and products. Its business segments are wireless connectivity products, property, and corporate holding.