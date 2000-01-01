PowerOre Inc (TSX:PORE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PORE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PORE
- Market CapCAD2.360m
- SymbolTSX:PORE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA73934L1013
Company Profile
PowerOre Inc is an industrial mining company. The company focuses on two assets and projects namely Mann silver-cobalt mine and the MacMurchy nickel property.