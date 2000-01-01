PowerOre Inc (TSX:QCCU)

North American company
Market Info - QCCU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QCCU

  • Market CapCAD5.620m
  • SymbolTSX:QCCU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA73934L1013

Company Profile

QC Copper and Gold Inc, formerly PowerOre Inc is a company whose business activity is exploration, development and production of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company focuses on three assets and projects namely Mann silver-cobalt mine, Opemiska Copper Complex and the MacMurchy nickel property.PowerOre Inc is an industrial mining company. The company focuses on two assets and projects namely Mann silver-cobalt mine and the MacMurchy nickel property.

Latest QCCU news

