Company Profile

QC Copper and Gold Inc, formerly PowerOre Inc is a company whose business activity is exploration, development and production of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company focuses on three assets and projects namely Mann silver-cobalt mine, Opemiska Copper Complex and the MacMurchy nickel property.PowerOre Inc is an industrial mining company. The company focuses on two assets and projects namely Mann silver-cobalt mine and the MacMurchy nickel property.