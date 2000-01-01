POZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:POZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - POZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - POZ
- Market CapAUD10.740m
- SymbolASX:POZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000POZ9
Company Profile
POZ Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploring phosphate, iron and gold. Its projects include Highland Plains Phosphate Project, Laverton Gold Project, Mount Monger Gold Project, Bulgera Gold Project, & Blina Diamond Project.