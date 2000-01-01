P&P Ventures Inc (TSX:PPV.H)

North American company
Market Info - PPV.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PPV.H

  • Market CapCAD0.260m
  • SymbolTSX:PPV.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA69309P2061

Company Profile

P&P Ventures Inc is engaged in the process of identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for acquisition and merger opportunities and has no commercial operations.

Latest PPV.H news

