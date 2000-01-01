P&P Ventures Inc (TSX:PPV.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PPV.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PPV.H
- Market CapCAD0.260m
- SymbolTSX:PPV.H
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA69309P2061
Company Profile
P&P Ventures Inc is engaged in the process of identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for acquisition and merger opportunities and has no commercial operations.