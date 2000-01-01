PPD Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PPD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PPD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PPD
- Market Cap$10.495bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PPD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS69355F1021
Company Profile
PPD Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry. It offers clinical development and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government organizations. The company operates through two segments namely, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.