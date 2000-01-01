PPDAI Group Inc ADR (NYSE:PPDF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PPDF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PPDF
- Market Cap$802.860m
- SymbolNYSE:PPDF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS69354V1089
Company Profile
PPDAI Group Inc operates as an online consumer finance marketplace in China. It offers short-term loans to its borrowers to meet their immediate credit needs.